What Is A Tire's Load Index And Why Is It Important?

There's a lot of information on a tire's sidewall if you know where to look. Of course you have your make and model, but if you look closer you'll see an alphanumeric string on there — something like 195/75R15 — that tells you everything you need to know about your tire. You got your tire class on there, your aspect ratio and tire diameter, and all kinds of other useful stuff. All the way at the right, at the end of the string, there's a two or three-digit number followed by a letter. The letter is your speed rating, but what we're interested in is that number — the load index.

A tire's load index, as the name suggests, indicates how much weight a tire can support when it's properly inflated to the manufacturer's specifications. It's a two or three digit number (depending on application) that corresponds to a given weight on the load index chart. The higher the number, the more weight a tire can carry. When multiplied by four, your total should be larger than your vehicle's gross vehicle weight.

For example, my 2022 Kia Soul GT-Line calls for 235/45R18s (I run Coopers, if you're curious) with a load rating of 94. Looking at this chart, 94 is 1,477 pounds. Multiplied by four, that's a total of 5,908 pounds. The Soul's curb weight is 2,844 pounds, and its GVWR is 4,023 pounds. That's well within the tires' total weight index, so I'm good to go.