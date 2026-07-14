These Three Cars Had Options That Were Just Other Vehicles

A Porsche 918 Spyder is a pretty rare car. When it was first shown off in 2011, Porsche promised to limit production to only 918 units. But that created a demand issue for the few wealthy hand-raisers who could even afford the 918 Spyder. The car debuted in 2011 — but buyers had to wait until 2014 to receive their $850,000 babies. And, dangit, they hadn't even invented Uber yet! How would these buyers commute to the office?!

Hey, if you can fetch an Uber that can pull a 2.2-second 0-60 mph sprint and chase down a 9.8-second quarter-mile, then who would need this two-seater Porsche thingy anyway? Also, yes we know that the 918 isn't mere transportation. But then, neither is its oddly-named backpack, the mini-me 997-based 911 Turbo S 'Edition 918 Spyder.' The what? How did Porsche name a car with both 911 and 918 in its label? (We'll explain. And that's not even the weird part.)

First, back in the day we only had billionaires. And when they plunked down for their 918s, they'd have to wait. So Porsche kindly offered the 911 Turbo S 'Edition 918 Spyder' as a numbers-limited 997 to anyone who ordered the 918. This car was sold as an additional $160,700 "option." Porsche limited production to just (naturally) 918 cars, and added acid green paint for the brakes, carbon trim inside and out, and that green for the instrument dials. Plus buyers got a 523-horsepower 3.8-liter flat-6 paired with Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission.

Yes, the Turbo S 'Edition 918 Spyder' was an odd option. But Porsche was hardly the first carmaker to offer another vehicle as a package on top of the first vehicle.