5 Used Trucks More Reliable Than The Ford F-150
By any commercial standard, the Ford F-150 has to be the default American truck. For 49 straight years, Ford F-Series pickups have been the best-selling trucks in America. In 2025, buyers drove home over 828,000 of them, and the line's best known model — the F-150 – remains the best-selling vehicle in many U.S. states.
However, this is where things get awkward. Considering that it's essentially an American cultural institution at this point, questioning the F-150's reliability can seem both unpatriotic and maybe even a bit pointless. After all, F-150s dominate both work sites and city streets alike, so they must clearly do something right. Right? Well, no truck is perfect, and research proves it: J.D. Power consumer survey results, for example, show that Ford's overall reliability is nothing to write home about. In fact, the brand ranks 19th in the 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. Combine that with other consumer data that we'll explore in this article, and the case becomes clear that America's most popular truck isn't necessarily the most reliable.
Join us as we explore five pickup trucks that might prove more dependable than the Ford F-150. For the purpose of this article, we will be comparing 2023 F-150s with same year competitor trucks, as these models aren't heavily dated and have a solid body of user-review data. Ready? Let's go!
The Ram 1500: America's best-ranked full-size pickup truck
So, Ford doesn't score well in overall brand reliability. How is Ram doing? Well, despite selling fewer units than the F-150, the iconic Ram 1500 consistently gets crowned America's best pickup. Car and Driver, for example, ranked it as the best full-size pickup from 2020 to 2023, while MotorTrend named it Truck of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2025.
Media rankings aside, the Ram 1500 also dominates in terms of real-world reliability performance. It topped the full-size pickup segment in J.D. Power's 2026 VDS, which compared 2023 pickups on owner-reported reliability problems. On the RepairPal database, the Ram 1500 ranks 1st out of 17 full-size pickups for dependability, while the F-150 scores 7th and costs owners nearly $100 extra annually in repairs.
In terms of performance, a base 2023 Ram 1500 delivers slightly more horsepower and torque: 305 hp and 269 lb-ft versus the 2023 F-150's 290 hp and 265 lb-ft. However, the most capable F-150 models deliver significantly more towing and payload capacity, offering 14,000 lbs and 3,315 lbs versus the Ram's 12,750 lbs and 2,300 lbs.
Chevrolet Silverado: The F-150's most direct competitor
While Ford owners might take this as adding insult to injury, the truth is that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — which has long been the F-150's leading challenger — outperforms America's most popular truck in a few reliability metrics. Sure, the differences might seem small, but they are worth considering for anyone in the market for a used truck.
RepairPal ranks both the Silverado and F-150 at 3.5 out of 5.0 in terms of dependability. The Silverado, however, generates about $70 less in annual repairs and averages slightly fewer visits to the mechanic. A comparison from iSeeCars reaches a similar conclusion, giving the Silverado a reliability score of 8.0 out of 10 against the F-150's 7.7. Just like the Ram, the Silverado 1500 also beats the F-150 in J.D. Power's 2026 VDS, which surveyed over 30,000 original 2023 vehicle owners, meaning that the Silverado generated fewer reported problems than the F-150. For what it's worth, Chevrolet also ranks fifth in the VDS' Brand Ranking — 14 spots above Ford and 12 spots above Ram.
Under the hood, the Chevy also holds some considerable weight over the F-150. Buy a base engine 2023 Silverado 1500 and you'll get an improved towing capacity (9,100 lbs vs. 8,200 lbs), more horsepower (310 vs. 290), and significantly more torque (430 lb-ft vs. 265 lb-ft) — all despite the Chevy having a considerably smaller I4 engine. If you are looking for something with even more power, the 2023 Silverado 1500 also offers two larger engine options with the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 and the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8.
GMC Sierra 1500: The F-150's luxury competitor
General Motors has another popular dog in the full-size pickup truck fight: the GMC Sierra. Like the Silverado, it might not have the crowd on its side, but it does have the dependability to make for a decent competitor against the F-150. This is, at least in part, due to the fact that the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 shares the same engine specs as the aforementioned Silverado – the base turbocharged four-cylinder still leaves base model F-150s in the dust. Besides offering more grunt, the Sierra 1500 is also slightly more dependable: it beats both 2023 Silverado 1500s and F-150s on RepairPal, taking third place for overall reliability among 17 comparable full-size trucks.
Where the Sierra really shines, however, is in the cabin. The top-trim 2023 Sierra Denali Ultimate, for example, features a 13.4-inch touchscreen and infotainment center; a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster; standard heated and ventilated front seats; full-grain leather; a premium Bose audio system, and a powered sunroof. Its exterior doesn't lag behind, either, combining 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, 6-inch full-length assist steps, chrome door handles, mirror caps, and that unmistakable grille.
However, the Sierra and Silverado both trump the F-150 in recalls — both vehicles are currently subject to three recalls. The 2023 Ford F-150, however, has 22 recalls listed by Consumer Reports for issues regarding faulty brake lights, failing park functions that cause rollaways, inoperative reverse lights, failing Electronic Stability Control (ESC), electrical fire risks, suspension problems, deactivated airbags, and more.
Toyota Tacoma: A mid-size powerhouse
Let's get the obvious caveat out of the way immediately: the 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize truck. Comparing it to a full-size F-150 is, on paper, like comparing a middleweight boxer to a heavyweight. Still, that only makes its performance more impressive.
The 2023 Toyota Tacoma tops the Midsize Pickup segment in the 2026 J.D. Power VDS and comes from one of the study's top 10 ranked brands. The reason is simple — Tacomas are more reliable and cheaper to own than F-150s. According to the RepairPal reliability database, Tacomas cost their owners an average of just $478 per year in unscheduled repairs, which is $310 less than the F-150. Independent comparisons by iSeeCars reinforce this, giving the Tacoma a reliability score of 8.5 versus the F-150's 7.7 and an overall quality score of 8.6 versus the Ford's 8.3. In terms of resale value, the Tacoma wins again. Over five years, CarEdge reports that F-150s can lose up to 50% of their value. Meanwhile, Tacomas depreciate just 26% over the same period of time, making it one of the best-reselling vehicles on the market.
If there's one metric where the Tacoma simply can't touch the F-150, it's raw power. The base 2023 Tacoma SR delivers 159 hp, 180 lb-ft of torque, and 3,500 lbs of towing capacity, while a V6-powered TRD tops out at 278 hp, 265 lb-ft of torque, and a maximum towing capacity of 6,800 lbs depending on the cab. Respectable numbers for a midsize truck, but nowhere near the F-150's ceiling — not that anybody seriously expected them to be.
Nissan Frontier: The most reliable midsize truck you're probably not considering
Like the Tacoma, the 2023 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck compared against a full-size one: a comparison that sounds unfair until you examine the reliability data. On RepairPal, the Nissan Frontier has a 4 out of 5 overall reliability rating and ranks first out of seven midsize trucks for dependability. The F-150, however, scores 3.5 out of 5 for overall dependability and ranks seventh out of 17 full-size trucks.
Maintaining a Frontier costs $300 less annually than an F-150, and the chance of severe repair is 12% with the Nissan, whereas it is listed as 15% for the F-150. Under the hood, the 2023 Frontier uses a single 3.8L naturally aspirated V6 that produces 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic and available RWD or switchable 4WD. Its maximum towing capacity is 6,720 lbs, although the F-150 still delivers higher max towing capacity and boasts a superior overall NHTSA safety rating.
For serious haulers, the Frontier isn't a substitute for America's most popular pickup. However, for commuting, weekend off-roading, or carrying reasonable loads, the data makes a compelling case for a truck America consistently overlooks.