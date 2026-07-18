5 Used Trucks More Reliable Than The Ford F-150

By any commercial standard, the Ford F-150 has to be the default American truck. For 49 straight years, Ford F-Series pickups have been the best-selling trucks in America. In 2025, buyers drove home over 828,000 of them, and the line's best known model — the F-150 – remains the best-selling vehicle in many U.S. states.

However, this is where things get awkward. Considering that it's essentially an American cultural institution at this point, questioning the F-150's reliability can seem both unpatriotic and maybe even a bit pointless. After all, F-150s dominate both work sites and city streets alike, so they must clearly do something right. Right? Well, no truck is perfect, and research proves it: J.D. Power consumer survey results, for example, show that Ford's overall reliability is nothing to write home about. In fact, the brand ranks 19th in the 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. Combine that with other consumer data that we'll explore in this article, and the case becomes clear that America's most popular truck isn't necessarily the most reliable.

Join us as we explore five pickup trucks that might prove more dependable than the Ford F-150. For the purpose of this article, we will be comparing 2023 F-150s with same year competitor trucks, as these models aren't heavily dated and have a solid body of user-review data. Ready? Let's go!