What Car Has The Most Annoying Drivers?

It's Kia Soul drivers. There is no one on our green Earth more annoying than a Kia Soul driver. Again, it's not because of the way they drive their Souls. For the most part, they drive their little econoboxes rather anonymously. No one drives them aggressively or with any sort of ill will, but the way Soul owners act in society is just unacceptable.

Call me a hater, but I just can't deal with these dorks, man. They're Comic-Con people with bumper stickers that read crap like "My other ride is the Starship Enterprise" or "B*tch Inside" with the Intel logo, but they're not even brave enough to actually curse. That's just the tip of the iceberg. It just isn't my scene, and I couldn't be happier this car is dead. The only issue is that there isn't another car that has come to take the Soul's place just yet, so all these people are just floating around out there, blending in to society with their non-dorkmobiles. At least the Soul let us normal folks know one of them was coming. Also, I hated those Goddamn hamsters.

In any case, why don't you head one down below and let your fellow Jalops know what cars you think tend to be driven by the most annoying folks on earth? As always, you'll be my special friend if you explain your reasoning for your answer.