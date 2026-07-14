Signs Your Sunroof Is About To Become A Leaking Nightmare (And How To Prevent It)

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A sunroof or moonroof can be a nice feature to have in a car. Not all car owners like them, but about 35% of new premium vehicles manufactured worldwide have sunroofs, per Spherical Insights, showing that many car owners value the aesthetic and ventilating benefits of a tilting, sliding lid. Still, whether you like using them or not, sunroofs require diligent maintenance to work without failing or leaking.

If your vehicle has a sunroof and you can't remember the last time you used it, pay attention. The sunroof is exposed to wind, sun, rain, snow, and the accompanying dirt, debris, leaves, and particles that go with the seasons. Although the glass or metal assembly sits flush with the roof when closed, it doesn't form a 100% watertight seal with the actual roof. That's why the sunroof has rubberized seals around the edges and drainage channels around the assembly. Water or moisture that gets past the first seal should route to the drainage system to ensure the interior doesn't get wet.

Although subtle and with no initial symptoms, there are a few signs that a sunroof is about to leak. A busted or burned-out motor can render the sunroof immovable, cause it to move intermittently, or cause it to not sit flush with the roof. Shattered or cracked glass can also cause leaks. Dried-out seals can overwhelm the drainage channels by letting more water seep through. And if you open the sunroof and find standing water in the front channels, you're most likely dealing with clogged drains, and ignoring the problem could empty your wallet due to the potential damage it may cause. It's why regular inspection is the key to preventing nasty sunroof leaks.