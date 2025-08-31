Why You Should Clean Your Sunroof Drains Before They Clean Out Your Wallet

Nothing beats a breezy sunroof — until it leaks everywhere. The sunroof drains of your car can suddenly and unexpectedly clog with debris. When it does, water from the roof won't be able to drain correctly to the ground, leading to flooding on the rails of the sunroof and possible trim and electrical damage. Depending on the type of vehicle and sunroof assembly, there are drain holes on each corner, two in the front, and a pair in the back. Hence, it's worth knowing that sunroofs require diligent annual maintenance, cleaning, and lubrication to prevent leaks and water damage.

Whether automakers call it a sunroof or moonroof, you can still appreciate the aesthetic, ventilating, and mood-altering functionality of a tilting or sliding glass or metal roof. When inspecting a used car with a sunroof, make sure it works before buying, as it's one of the things worth checking before purchasing. It's probably not the best car-buying advice when navigating the complex web of used vehicle selling, but the concern mostly centers around leaks and possible repair costs if the sunroof is broken, clogged, or non-functional.

It's never fun dealing with water leaks dripping and flowing inside your car. It's not the end of the world when it happens, and you can probably do a DIY fix using tools you have lying around in the kitchen or garage. Avoiding the added cost of removing and replacing interior panels, shorted out wiring, and messing up the look and smell of your car's interior and floorboards is why you should inspect the sunroof drains periodically.