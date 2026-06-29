What The Color Of Your Transmission Fluid Is Telling You

The color of your car's automatic transmission fluid (ATF) can tell a lot about the general health and condition of the transmission. All automatic transmissions, whether you have a continuously variable transmission (CVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), or a conventional automatic, need fluids to operate smoothly and protect the internals from premature damage. But unlike engine oil, which requires more frequent draining and replenishment, the ATF can last 60,000 to 100,000 miles before needing a flush. Then again, the intervals will depend on the type of vehicle, driving conditions, and more.

And that's the problem with modern automatic transmissions. Since it's known to last longer than engine oil, the ATF is one of the most neglected fluids in the car, especially when manufacturers realized that the ATF dipstick is hilariously redundant. If your car doesn't have a transmission dipstick and the odometer reading is past 60,000 miles, it's high time to visit the dealership or your neighborhood garage to check the fluid.

Otherwise, park the vehicle, turn off the engine, open the hood, and grab a lint-free rag. Pull out the ATF dipstick, wipe the end clean with the rag, reinsert the dipstick fully into the filler neck, then pull it out again. At that point, there are three things to check: oil level, color, and odor. The level should be anywhere on the HOT or COLD markings of the dipstick. Meanwhile, the color should be bright red, dark red, or slightly brown, and it should have a mildly sweet and oily petroleum scent. If the fluid is black, slightly pinkish, or a deep, dark brown, it's time to flush the ATF at the soonest possible time.