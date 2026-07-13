This Is Why You Still Love Your Car

My wife hates it. She thinks cars are just appliances. She doesn't get it. But driving it is the only place that's mine and only mine. I can just get in and...drive. No destination. No purpose. Just roll the windows down and find a twisty road. Literal blood, sweat and tears have gone into keeping it on the road. Worst thing I've ever heard was my mechanic saying, "You spun a bearing. And bent your crank." But, with a little help from Lithuania and a Russian on that aforementioned VW forum, we got it back together. She's driven less nowadays; I've either got time or money–but rarely both at the same time–to keep her going, but I'll never sell her. I love my 2004 uR32!

Suggested by rabbitgtibbar

Windows down on a twisty road is truly an unbeatable feeling. Sometimes you have to leave all of your earthly cares behind and just vibe.

Sentimental value for me. This my first car. I have loved cars since I was 3 years old. My parents bought it for me for my 18th birthday in 2011. At the time, my mom was going through stage 4 brain cancer and I was taking care of her full time. She wanted me to get me a car to say thank you for taking care of her through everything. I wanted something different though. I did not want a Camaro, charger, challenger, mustang. I remember watching the movie the last ride with Dennis Hopper and as soon as I saw the car, I knew this is what I wanted. We hunted and found this car in CT. It had 42k miles on it at the time. Went to look at it with her and bought it. It was a former Chevy dealer that shut down from the bailout. They now sell high end cars. I still keep in touch with the owner of the dealership to this day as he loves this car and would love to have it back. Not for sale. Car had to be delivered to us in MA because no one in my family knew how to drive stick. I taught myself how to drive it, took her for a ride, and three days later she went back into the hospital and never came home. One of the last things she said to me was "keep the car nice". 15 years later and I have kept the car up extremely well. Has 102k miles on it now but I love this car as much as the day we bought it and will never let it go.



Suggested by Dan

It doesn't get enough love these days, but that generation of Pontiac GTO is incredible. It's a great car to keep around.

It has an inline six, a five-speed, and a taut suspension. It's pure analog. It reminds me that driving doesn't have to feel like operating a washing machine.



Suggested by GoodOneLeroy

If you are driving your car like a washing machine, you're either driving wrong, or doing your laundry wrong. Though I wouldn't mind a washing machine with an inline six, a five-speed, and a taut suspension.

Often you love something simply because it is the thing that is there for you when you need it. I drive an '07 Highlander Hybrid. At this point, it is the car I've owned the longest and is easily the least problematic. It isn't a real off-roader, but neither am I. No drama during a time when life was drama. Simple pleasures: 4 windows down & sunroof open in summer, finding cheap cassette tapes with my kids and then cruising. Has sort of baby 4Runner looks. It'll probably become my daughter's first car in a couple years. Its not cool or fancy or fast, but neither am I.

Suggested by Weirdisgood

If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with.

It's nice to drive.

Suggested by Sean

Succinct.