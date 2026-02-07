What Are The Differences Between Honda's K20 And K24 Engines?

Honda K20 and K24 inline four-cylinder engines have powered a number of popular Honda and Acura automobiles, such as the Accord, Civic, Integra, and RSX, just to name a few. While those cars rolled off the assembly line with Honda power under the hood, it's not uncommon to find these engines powering cars from other brands.

As far as engine swaps go, Honda K-series swaps can rival Chevy LS swaps in popularity. The engines are plentiful, dependable, and have deep aftermarket support, making them attractive options for people looking to instill more power in older Honda cars, BMW E30s, Datsun 510s, Miatas, and Nissans. You can even get K-series crate engines that will give you serious horsepower for your money.

The 2.0-liter K20 engine debuted under the hoods of Honda automobiles in 2001. Honda followed up the K20 with the 2.4-liter K24 for the next model year. The K24's increased displacement came from increasing the four cylinder's bore to 87 millimeters and stroke to 99 millimeters compared to the K20's existing 86-millimeter bore and stroke dimensions. The longer stroke length also necessitated a taller cylinder, stretching the deck height from the K20 engine block's 8.3 inches to 9.1 inches for the K24. Thanks to the all-aluminum construction of both engines, the larger K24 only weighs nine pounds more than the 403-pound K20.