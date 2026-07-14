Ludwick's Garage Turns Dilapidated Junk Into Cool Cruisers

Blend the patina of a discarded 70-year old car with the coolest wheels you could imagine and proper modifications to scrape it on the ground, and you've got an idea of what John Ludwick's YouTube channel builds are all about. Some of the strangest and most rare machines on the planet are under the knife, including a whole bunch of stuff that most enthusiasts would have written off as too rusty to be worth saving. Don't let your dreams be dreams, just get out there and fabricate something to make it work. He's owned and built nearly 100 cars at this point, and has plenty more in the barrel. That's why you need to start watching, because it's guaranteed to be entertaining.

A good friend introduced me to Ludwick's Garage last year and I've been obsessively following the channel's every new video since. There is something about the patina and wear mixed with pristine under-the-hood building that appeals to my inner dirtbag. I love cars with a bit of rust and worn out paint, they just don't make stuff that ages gracefully anymore. Ludwick sees it, I see it, and I hope you do, too.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. This series eschews the big-power high-dollar corporate-backed YouTube slop builds in favor of home-built DIYers. Ludwick is building serious machinery, and the Auto Union even had prime billing at SEMA last year, but he's doing it his way and making things nobody else can. This is less automotive enthusiasm and more artistic endeavor. Some of these solutions are so incredibly creative, I'm always blown away. Check it out!