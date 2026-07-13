How Roman Surveyors Helped The Empire Create Straight Roads Thousands Of Years Ago

After all this time, the ancient Roman Empire somehow still has its grubby paws all over the modern world. You can see its legacy in the use of Latin in fields like law and taxonomy, or the use of the Latin alphabet for languages around the world. The Empire's influence is also all over modern engineering, from using aqueducts to move water and concrete to construct buildings to the complex, sprawling system of roads that spanned from Europe through the Middle East and into North Africa.

Many of those roads still exist in one form or another today, and they're remarkably straight and well-engineered. In fact, if you went back in time to visit the territories of the Roman Empire, the network of roads you'd find there might remind you of the U.S.'s complex interstate highway system. Only with fewer pickup truck drivers crashing into crowds and killing people, and more marching legions traveling between conquests.

The methods used to plot and construct these strikingly straight roads have been the subject of much research, and the process looks surprisingly familiar to how we build roads now. The Romans' trick was to use thorough surveying teams, aided by impressive instruments, to map out paths as direct as possible to their destination. At least when it was practical. They still adjusted their designs around an area's topography.

Among the tools used in Roman road-planning, the three most notable are the dioptra, the chorobatus, and the groma. The dioptra was like a mounted spyglass used to survey an area from a distance, and the chorobates might have functioned like a long level. The key item used by surveyors was the groma, which was used to align the road's origin and destination to a near-perfect ray.