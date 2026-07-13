Bonneville Speed Week Is Where Some Of The Weirdest And Rarest Records Are Set

Every August, 30,000 acres of dried salt in Northwestern Utah transforms into the fastest stretch of flat ground on the planet. The Bonneville Salt Flats – remnants of an ancient inland lake — offer a natural surface so hard, flat, and consistent that vehicles have been using it to chase speed records since 1914. Bonneville Speed Week itself has run annually since 1948, and this year's will run from August 1st through the 7th.

The records set here range from the expected – streamliners chasing 400 mph — to the genuinely strange: belly tanks built from WWII aircraft drop tanks, an Indian Challenger that broke a 58-year-old land speed record, and a 20-year-old AA/BFALT record that stood untouched until 2024. Bonneville is where those gaps get filled.

Speed Week is organized by the Bonneville Nationals Inc. and runs across six days of racing, weather permitting. The categories are broader than most people expect — streamliners, roadsters, belly tankers, lakesters, competition coupe/sedan, vintage models, and more compete under the same Utah sun, each chasing records within their specific classes.

Spectators aren't kept at a distance. Rather, the pits are open to foot traffic, and anyone who makes the trip can walk up to the vehicles, talk to drivers, and view machinery that exists nowhere else in the world. The salt flats sit about 88 miles west of Salt Lake City off I-80, near Wendover.