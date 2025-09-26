A Bagger Racing Champion Destroyed A 58-Year-Old Land Speed Record On This Indian Challenger

"You just gotta trust that you're going to go as fast as you possibly can and you're gonna be OK at the other end," says Indian's bagger racing champion Tyler O'Hara on his ultimately successful attempts to grab a new nearly-200 MPH record at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Working with S&S Performance and Indian's factory-supported Wrecking Crew race team, and riding a modified version of his typical two-time championship-winning MotoAmerica King of the Baggers road course bike, Tyler just wrote a new chapter in the American motorcycle maker's racing history. Not only did he set a new AMA land speed record, but he was OK at the other end.

"Have fun, go fast, make Burt proud!" was the call as O'Hara shot off from the start line en route to a record-beating 192 mile per hour run. Unlike the historically significant "World's Fastest Indian" Munro runs in the 1960s, O'Hara ran without full streamlining on a much larger motorcycle and managed to go even faster than Burt's fastest run of 191 miles per hour back in 1969. That's got to be one of the greatest feelings in the world.

There's just something about the Bonneville Salt Flats. Once the salt gets its hooks into you, it's an addiction that keeps you coming back for more. Mr. Munro himself kept coming back year after year until he ran out of speed, money, nitromethane, and pistons to blow up. This is the altar of the gods of speed, and they demand their annual pilgrimage to prove your allegiance. I don't think Indian is done with this record, I don't think Tyler O'Hara is done with this record, and I don't think the salt is finished with either of them.