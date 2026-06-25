Creating The World's Fastest Tractor Took A Feat Of Engineering

If you know your heavy machinery, then the name JCB should sound familiar. However, for those not in the know, the British company — in addition to selling you farm and construction equipment — has a habit of proving just how fast these hulking pieces of metal can go. Back in 2019, one of its tractors, weighing around 5 tons, managed a peak speed of 153.771 mph during its record-setting run in the UK. After completing the run in both directions and Guinness officials verifying the attempt, the JCB Fastrac Two became the world's fastest modified tractor, with a two-way average speed of 135.191 mph. Allowing JCB to achieve this monumental feat was a combination of Guy Martin's driving skills and a whole lot of engineering wizardry.

At the core of this speed machine is JCB's off-the-shelf 8000-series Fastrac — the world's fastest production tractor, capable of reaching up to 43 mph. The record-setting Fastrac Two is basically a more aerodynamic, streamlined version of the already bonkers Fastrac One, which the company previously used to set a domestic record of 103 mph that same year. Think of it like the JCB equivalent of Koenigsegg breaking its own records and Bugatti doing something similar with its 282-mph Mistral.

Powering the Fastrac Two is a turbocharged 7.2-liter six-cylinder diesel churning out 1,016 horsepower and over 1,844 pound-feet of torque with a 3,400-rpm redline. This engine, which shares the same block, head, and crank with a standard JCB 672 motor, sends power to the spool differential on the rear axle via a ZF-sourced, lorry-spec, six-speed manual transmission with really long throws. Upping the exotic factor even more is the tractor's 3D-printed Inconel exhaust system, which can get as hot as 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit.