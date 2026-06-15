Why Does Florida Man Always Find Himself Behind The Wheel Of Pure Chaos?
Have you ever run over an alligator? Walter Rudder did one evening in 2024, but it was no accident. As Fox 10 reported at the time, he did it to save his friend who was being dragged across the street by the scaly behemoth. Everyone survived, fortunately, including the gator. Still, that's quite the newsworthy story, right? Actually, here in Florida, we call that "Tuesday." But vehicular entanglements with alligators aren't the only odd driving-related fiascos Florida Man is infamous for.
Story after story seems to flow out of Florida about reckless golf cart drivers leading police on a multi-car chase, drunk drivers hurtling their SUVs backward down the Turnpike during rush hour, or incidents like the one where a test drive ended with a Florida Woman jumping in a lake to evade police. So what's going on in the Sunshine State? Are Floridians that bad at driving?
To be fair, Florida has some incredibly open public records laws. It is easy — maybe too easy — to get information on just about anyone who's been arrested. But the Internet and meme culture have made Florida Man infamous, and news agencies love to run with stories about Florida Man since invoking his name is bound to get views. That doesn't fully account for it all, though. Even Floridians will admit this can be a pretty weird place. We're not even insulted when someone points it out. Maybe that's because it seems like most of us originally came from somewhere else.
Florida's open public records make it easy to keep track of Florida Man
Last month, as Orlando's News 6 reported, Florida Woman Tammy Jones was arrested for allegedly attacking another driver with wasp spray. You can easily find her mugshot, rap sheet, and court case details on local government websites. That's how it is in Florida — that kind of information is wide open for anyone to see. So when Florida Man crashes his Ford Mustang through an airport fence to board a plane, everyone hears about it. This transparency is even enshrined in Article I of the state's constitution. Relatedly, the Florida Bar Association says that the state's "Government-in-the-Sunshine" law — the statute requiring that government meeting records be open to the public — is one of the broadest laws of that type in the country.
Local news outlets don't exactly do their part to rehabilitate the state's reputation. Armed with this constant flow of readily available information, they make Florida Man a regular feature of their stories and broadcasts. News 6 in Orlando devotes an entire section of its website to "Strange Florida," where anyone can follow the non-stop antics of Florida Man and Florida Woman.
From there it's just a hop, skip, and jump to national news. Thanks to the Internet and how memeable Florida Man can be, these stories can spread fast. YouTubers and other creators can also farm Florida Man reports for their own content, making him even more notorious.
It's not just the open records — we're a little weird down here, too
The openness of Florida's public records probably isn't the whole picture when it comes to the abundance of chaotic driving stories. Ask any Floridian if the state is full of bad drivers, and they'll probably nod their heads vigorously. They're always referring to other Florida drivers, of course. And if you ask enough Floridians, you're likely to hear the bad driving blamed on "those people who keep moving in from New York."
That perception may not be backed up by statistics, however. According to data compiled by MoneyGeek, we have lower rates of DUIs and deaths caused by distracted driving or speeding than most other states. There's one area where we fall short, though: ConsumerAffairs ranks Florida as the twelfth worst state for road rage. Lots of Florida Man driving stories involve some kind of road rage, like the argument that started in a Wawa parking lot and ended with some guy chasing and shooting at a garbage truck.
In the end though, as we stated at the outset, Florida can't escape its weirdness. Like Craig Pittman, a reporter in Florida told Reason, "We're the only state with mermaids on the state government payroll. The state employs python hunters. We're the only state where we actually made a hippo an official citizen of the state so he could stay. That's just not something you see anywhere else."