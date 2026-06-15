Why Does Florida Man Always Find Himself Behind The Wheel Of Pure Chaos?

Have you ever run over an alligator? Walter Rudder did one evening in 2024, but it was no accident. As Fox 10 reported at the time, he did it to save his friend who was being dragged across the street by the scaly behemoth. Everyone survived, fortunately, including the gator. Still, that's quite the newsworthy story, right? Actually, here in Florida, we call that "Tuesday." But vehicular entanglements with alligators aren't the only odd driving-related fiascos Florida Man is infamous for.

Story after story seems to flow out of Florida about reckless golf cart drivers leading police on a multi-car chase, drunk drivers hurtling their SUVs backward down the Turnpike during rush hour, or incidents like the one where a test drive ended with a Florida Woman jumping in a lake to evade police. So what's going on in the Sunshine State? Are Floridians that bad at driving?

To be fair, Florida has some incredibly open public records laws. It is easy — maybe too easy — to get information on just about anyone who's been arrested. But the Internet and meme culture have made Florida Man infamous, and news agencies love to run with stories about Florida Man since invoking his name is bound to get views. That doesn't fully account for it all, though. Even Floridians will admit this can be a pretty weird place. We're not even insulted when someone points it out. Maybe that's because it seems like most of us originally came from somewhere else.