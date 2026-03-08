Why Does The US Navy Sink Its Unwanted Ships On Purpose?

It might seem strange that the U.S. military would decide to sink some of its previously proud and costly vessels. However, in the context of combat training, weapon demonstration and the expenses associated with scrapping a ship on land, it makes more sense. And after being sunk, the ship can then act as an artificial reef. Using real ammunition and more realistic targets, like actual ships, during what the Navy calls, "SINKEX," better simulates the levels of stress and visceral feedback faced during real combat. The Navy does use plastic boats designed to be sunk for target practice, but they could never be confused for the real thing.

These SINKEX exercises are also an opportunity for the U.S. military to showcase its firepower to any potential enemies outside of actual conflict. Retired Marine Col. Mark Cancian, spoke with TaskandPurpose.com and explained the thinking behind SINKEX.

"The purpose is twofold," he said. "To exercise the system and ensure that it works and to send the message to other countries (China) that the United States has these capabilities."

In addition, it can be a lot cheaper and potentially less hassle to sink a ship than have it scrapped. For instance, according to ShipUniverse.com, the average cost range for breaking down a ship (not specific to the Navy) and recycling the reusable materials can be between $200,000 and $5 million. Although, in some cases the cost of cleaning the vessel for sinking can be much higher.