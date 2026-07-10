1,580-HP Denza Z Supercar Can Charge In Under 10 Minutes And Is Cheaper Than A Porsche 911 GTS

Chinese cars may not be universally dirt cheap anymore in the sense that they're not all $10,000 subcompacts, but they're still arguably unbeatable when it comes to value for money. This apparently applies to its supercars as well, because debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed is the Denza Z, a 1,580-horsepower electric two-door from Chinese auto giant BYD that can go from 0 to 62 mph in about 2 seconds and charge nearly its entire battery in under 10 minutes. It'll also happen to cost less than Porsche's mid-level 911 Carrera GTS.

The Denza Z uses three electric motors (two in the back, one in the front), letting the standard Coupe model get from zero to 62 mph in 2.25 seconds and top out at 186 mph. The more aggressive Racing version on semi-slicks, meanwhile, accelerates to 62 mph in 1.96 seconds and can do 217 mph.

BYD

That Racing version (above) replaces the regular version's air suspension with track-focused coil springs and adds tweaked front cooling, a carbon-fiber front splitter, vortex generators on the underbody, and an adjustable rear spoiler made of carbon fiber. The rear seats of the Racing can be replaced with a roll cage and carbon trim. Magnetic adjustable dampers and carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, and there's a convertible Spider model for those who want to go really fast in a Chinese EV but also look at the sky. In case you're unfamiliar, Denza is BYD's luxury arm, much like, say, Lexus is to Toyota.