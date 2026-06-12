BYD Wants To Bring 5-Minute EV 'Flash' Charging To Canada

BYD, China's biggest automaker, wants to bring its ridiculously fast "Flash Charging" network to Canada after the country's move to start letting in 49,000 Chinese EVs in ever year on a much lower tariff.

The headline Flash Charging claims are charge speeds of up to 1,500 kW and 10 to 70% charge in just five minutes. In distance terms, a five-minute plug-in will regain 250 miles (400 km) of range or 1.2 miles recouped every second. For comparison, the fastest public chargers in North America today typically cap out at 350 kW, while the current Tesla Model 3 plugged into a Supercharger is supposed to be able to add 170 miles of range in 15 minutes.

"Paired with a high-capacity energy storage system, this infrastructure bypasses grid capacity limits without overstressing the local power network," says BYD. Flash Charging uses a pair of what are essentially massive power banks as an intermediary between the grid and your car.

BYD

It all stems from a job posting spotted by Electrek revealing that BYD North America is hiring a Flash Charging Business Development Manager. This person will be "responsible for supporting the development, optimize action [sic], and performance of BYD Canada's flash charging network development, this role plays a critical part in executing BYD's flash charging network expansion strategy and business growth across Canada." The gig is on-site, located in Toronto, and here's the LinkedIn posting if you're a qualified Canadian looking for work.