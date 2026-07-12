Here's What Should Be In Your Bicycle Repair Tool Kit
Bikes are the ultimate mode of single-passenger urban transportation, thanks to their relatively small footprint, high agility, good speed, long lifespan, and low startup costs. With the rising popularity of e-bikes, commuting by bicycle is becoming ever more accessible, and when you're not commuting with them, bikes can be used for both recreation and exercise. They shine for recreational sports like long-distance cycling and mountain biking. Plus, there's something special about hopping on a bicycle and knowing you're more energy-efficient than any other animal on the planet. How cool is that?
But the best thing about bicycles is that they're endlessly repairable. With just a little maintenance and upkeep, you can keep one on the road for decades and tens of thousands of miles. Bike maintenance is fun, too, even if you're not the type of person who likes to get their hands greasy. And getting started on bike maintenance on your own is mercifully easy, requiring only a well-designed repair tool kit and some good guides, whether they're books or videos you find online.
All told, you can build a comprehensive bicycle repair tool kit pretty cheaply, and if you want to start with just the basics, it's even cheaper. For beginners, the basics are plenty. You'll want a multi-tool, hex wrench set, tire levers, a tire pump, chain lube, and a patch kit. All of which likely runs you under $100, maybe under $50 if you find your pump, wrenches, and levers used. If you want to take this kit on the road with you, you'll also want a portable tire pump and a bag to store it all in.
Bike maintenance 101
The primary maintenance check you'll do is called an M-check, so named because it follows the shape of a capital M. Start at the front wheel, and inspect the axle, tightening it with a hex wrench if it's loose. Then check that your brakes and tires are in good shape. If your tires need air, top them off with the bike pump. You'll find the tire manufacturer's recommended pressure range printed on the sidewall of the tire.
At the top of the M is your handlebars. Ensure that they're not loose or rattling, and double check that your brakes work when activated. At the bottom of the M, check your crank and pedals, tightening them with your wrenches if needed. Move up to the saddle to check that it's properly tightened and pointing straight forward. On the last leg of the M, check that your gears shift properly and that your chain is lubricated, adding oil if necessary. Finally, check that back tire, just like you did the front.
To fix a flat, use your tire levers to pry the tire off. If the inner tube has a puncture that isn't too close to the stem, you can salvage it using your patch kit. Inflate the tube and identify any leaks. Use the kit's sandpaper to abrade the tube's surface, which helps the patch adhere better. Clean the area off, then apply the adhesive or vulcanizing solution to an area larger than the patch. Then simply press the patch on and let it set.
Finally, replace the tire by putting one sidewall inside the rim, place the slightly inflated tube inside tire valve-first, then use your tire levers to guide the other sidewall back inside the rim. E-bike tires are similar, as is the replacement process.
Serious gear for advanced riders
Once you're ready to move beyond the repair basics, you'll also have to to level up your repair arsenal. Start with a good repair stand — trust me, your back and knees will thank you. Repair stands let you raise your bike while doing maintenance, protecting it and making your life a lot easier. You'll also need a chain tool for removing and installing additional links, usually in the form of a chain breaker or chain pliers. A torque wrench is also nice for tightening bolts quicker and more easily than with a standard hex wrench.
If you use tubeless tires, a valve core wrench is crucial, letting you adjust your tires more easily. Planning on working on, cleaning, or replacing your cassette? Make sure to grab a cassette lockring wrench and a chain whip. The chain whip is for holding your cassette in place so it doesn't spin while you loosen its lockring. Other good buys include spoke wrenches or keys for truing your wheels and cable cutters for removing and replacing steel brake cables.
For an on-the-go bike repair kit, you have a lot of options for what to carry, depending on what you think you'll need. A portable tire pump is the first thing you should pack. After that, you should consider extra nuts and bolts in case something falls off, replacement chain links, extra brake and derailleur cables, and a chain tool. And packing duct tape never hurts. While you're at it, you may want to choose a bicycle rack for your car to make your life easier when you inevitably have to take your bike into the shop anyway.