Here's What Should Be In Your Bicycle Repair Tool Kit

Bikes are the ultimate mode of single-passenger urban transportation, thanks to their relatively small footprint, high agility, good speed, long lifespan, and low startup costs. With the rising popularity of e-bikes, commuting by bicycle is becoming ever more accessible, and when you're not commuting with them, bikes can be used for both recreation and exercise. They shine for recreational sports like long-distance cycling and mountain biking. Plus, there's something special about hopping on a bicycle and knowing you're more energy-efficient than any other animal on the planet. How cool is that?

But the best thing about bicycles is that they're endlessly repairable. With just a little maintenance and upkeep, you can keep one on the road for decades and tens of thousands of miles. Bike maintenance is fun, too, even if you're not the type of person who likes to get their hands greasy. And getting started on bike maintenance on your own is mercifully easy, requiring only a well-designed repair tool kit and some good guides, whether they're books or videos you find online.

All told, you can build a comprehensive bicycle repair tool kit pretty cheaply, and if you want to start with just the basics, it's even cheaper. For beginners, the basics are plenty. You'll want a multi-tool, hex wrench set, tire levers, a tire pump, chain lube, and a patch kit. All of which likely runs you under $100, maybe under $50 if you find your pump, wrenches, and levers used. If you want to take this kit on the road with you, you'll also want a portable tire pump and a bag to store it all in.