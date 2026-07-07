How To Choose A Bicycle Rack For Your Car Or Truck

Whether the car-dominated culture of the United States likes to admit it or not, riding bicycles is fun, and also scientifically cool. After all, humans riding bikes are the most energy-efficient animals on the planet. But you know what's not fun or efficient? Trying to haul around a car full of bikes without a proper rack. I've done it, and trust me when I say I regret it every time. Whether you're moving across the country, hauling your bike out to the trailhead, or simply taking your bike to the shop for a tune-up, having the right bicycle rack can make your life a whole lot easier. Bike racks come in three main types: roof-mounted, hitch-mounted, and trunk-mounted. Within those types, there are even variations for certain circumstances and preferences.

However, to figure out what kind of rack suits your bicycling needs best, you have to answer a few questions. Firstly, what are you actually using it for? If you're buying a bike rack with the intention of packing up your bikes on long road trips, you might want something different than someone who only busts out a bike rack every couple of years when moving apartments. Second, what type of bikes, and how many, are you hauling? If you plan to stack up five bikes, you'll have fewer options than someone with just one bicycle. Additionally, what type of car do you have, and do you have a hitch? If you drive a truck, a trunk-mounted rack isn't gonna be so useful; and if you drive a 2000 Toyota Corolla, you might have a hard time finding where to install that hitch-mounted rack you bought on a whim.