How To Choose A Bicycle Rack For Your Car Or Truck
Whether the car-dominated culture of the United States likes to admit it or not, riding bicycles is fun, and also scientifically cool. After all, humans riding bikes are the most energy-efficient animals on the planet. But you know what's not fun or efficient? Trying to haul around a car full of bikes without a proper rack. I've done it, and trust me when I say I regret it every time. Whether you're moving across the country, hauling your bike out to the trailhead, or simply taking your bike to the shop for a tune-up, having the right bicycle rack can make your life a whole lot easier. Bike racks come in three main types: roof-mounted, hitch-mounted, and trunk-mounted. Within those types, there are even variations for certain circumstances and preferences.
However, to figure out what kind of rack suits your bicycling needs best, you have to answer a few questions. Firstly, what are you actually using it for? If you're buying a bike rack with the intention of packing up your bikes on long road trips, you might want something different than someone who only busts out a bike rack every couple of years when moving apartments. Second, what type of bikes, and how many, are you hauling? If you plan to stack up five bikes, you'll have fewer options than someone with just one bicycle. Additionally, what type of car do you have, and do you have a hitch? If you drive a truck, a trunk-mounted rack isn't gonna be so useful; and if you drive a 2000 Toyota Corolla, you might have a hard time finding where to install that hitch-mounted rack you bought on a whim.
The three types of bicycle racks explained
Let's start with the most, uh, visible type of bike rack: roof-mounted racks. These in-your-face racks might make you look a little more bike-obsessed than you really are, but they're popular for a reason. Among the three types of racks, roof-mounted racks are the most versatile, since they don't block you from using your trunk or hatch. On the downside, loading bikes on these can be hard because you have to lift the bike over the height of the car. They also produce more drag (and therefore noise) at high speeds and can cause problems in low-clearance areas.
For the largest weight and bike capacity, a hitch-mounted rack is the choice. These racks are easy to load, in my experience, and can often accommodate up to five bikes. You also get your choice of a platform rack or a hanging rack. Platform hitch racks have you mount the bike by its tire, making mountain bikes easier (and safer) to mount. E-bikes can also be mounted here, assuming the hitch's weight capacity allows it, since they typically have thick tires, and e-bike and regular bike tires are the same, kinda. Meanwhile, hanging hitch racks have you secure your bike by the frame, which is safer for most regular road bikes.
On the other hand, trunk-mounted bike racks are usually only used on cars that can't accommodate a hitch-mounted or roof-mounted rack. They're still way better than nothing, though! They're affordable, have a small footprint, and are easy to install and take down. However, at the same time, they obscure your rear view, are less stable on long drives, and have smaller capacities. Make sure to secure your handlebars to avoid the front tire slapping against your trunk.
Important considerations for your bike rack
It's crucial to verify that your bike fits all of a rack's parameters before buying one, especially if purchasing online, sight unseen. Regardless of style, most racks will accommodate numerous styles of bikes, but if you're riding something exceptional, like a fat tire bike or, perhaps, the world's longest bicycle, you don't want to find out the hard way that you still can't load up your favorite bike and take it to your favorite trail, road, ramp, or whatever. So before buying, check the rack's dimensions against your bike's dimensions and make sure your bike isn't too heavy. Weight capacities for bike racks vary greatly — often between 35 and 60 pounds per bike.
When shopping for hitch-mounted racks, keep in mind that not all of them impede access to your cargo area. Some — but definitely not all — of these racks can swing away from the hitch, allowing you to safely open your hatch without dismounting your bikes and/or taking the rack off completely. This feature is convenient, but it might cost you. One of the best examples of the rack style, the Yakima EXO SwingBase costs upward of a grand, and it's pretty hefty, too. Finally, make sure to read the installation and use instructions for your rack carefully. The only way to ensure your bikes stay safe is to carefully and properly install the rack and then to follow the mounting guidelines every time you use it. The only person who'll be more upset than you if an improperly-secured bike falls off the rack is the person driving behind you on the freeway.