Are eBike And Regular Bicycle Tires The Same?

They're the same. No, not actually. Well, it kind of depends. How's that for a non-answer? The reality is that we don't live in Europe. (Though, dear reader, if you do live in Europe, please help us have some regulations around e-bike tires in the United States!) In a more enlightened society, Europe, and it seems, also the U.K., they actually regulate these matters.

There, not here, there are specific codes and requirements for so-called "speed pedelecs," including fitting a speed-compliant tire on what we would call a Class-III e-bike, which is one that is assisted up to 28 mph (or 45 kph elsewhere on this earth).

The code itself is a bit of a hodge-podge. It's derived from laws governing mopeds, so they've glommed those regulations to kinda-sorta fit onto e-bike code, specifically code for faster e-bikes, up to 28 mph. These are split off from e-bikes that only assist up to 25 kph (15.5 mph).

As for the tire part of this, it does make sense. An e-bike that can go faster than you would using a human's average mojo — even if it turns out humans are pretty good at riding bikes — logically is going to endure more torque when you turn. And e-bikes are almost always considerably heavier, because they have to accommodate a battery and a motor. In fact, in Germany, operating a speed pedelec requires a driver's license and insurance. Actually, the same goes in New Jersey, where they recently passed a law governing all e-bike riders, requiring a license, registration, and insurance. (We always knew New Jersey wanted to be New Frankfurt.)