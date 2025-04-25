The Secretary Of Transportation Got Rid Of Too Many Workers, And Now He Needs Them Back

The Republican plan to gut the DOT didn't happen all at once. Initially, they fired any workers who had been in their positions for less than a year, since those workers had fewer legal protections. Those who had been there longer than a year were then pressured to accept a deferred resignation deal, where they would no longer work but still get paid for a while. That got rid of about 2,000 workers, although a judge later found that 700 of them had been illegally fired and forced the department to reinstate them.

Beginning April 1, the DOT started pressuring more workers to resign by April 7. That second round of deferred resignation offers caused far more workers to leave the DOT, and now, many of those who accepted the deal are reportedly being asked to reconsider. "It's a s*it show, honestly. I feel for HR because this is a mess they didn't create," one unnamed DOT employee told Politico.

Don't worry, though. A spokesperson for the department told Politico that gutting the department "is just one part of our effort to make DOT more efficient and accountable to the taxpayer," and promised, "Our teams are layered with redundancies to ensure efficiency initiatives will not compromise safety." The number of people who have died in plane crashes this year might beg to differ, but we're sure you can totally trust the former reality show contestant currently running the DOT.