O'Reilly Automotive Offers $10 Billion To Buy Napa, And There May Be A New Monopoly In Town

Specialty auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive has floated a $10 billion bid to purchase the Napa Auto Parts brand, among others, from Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. While consolidation seems to be the name of the game in retail these days, a merger between two of the largest auto parts sellers would likely mean less choice for consumers, higher prices, and fewer jobs. It also means a reduction in competition as both stores would carry the same brands, or the larger brand would simply consume the smaller.

Napa, founded in 1928, employs around 60,000 people at over 10,000 global locations, as compared to the younger O'Reilly which reports over 90,000 employees. Parent company Genuine Parts has been working with JP Morgan Chase & Co and Guggenheim Securities to separate its consumer auto parts business from its industrial-focused branch since February, with Napa and its associated house brands seeking new ownership. O'Reilly hasn't made an acquisition of any substance since purchasing CSK Auto Corp. (Checker, Schuck's and Kragen) in 2008 for around $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Genuine Parts CEO Will Stengel said in February that pushing the auto parts brands out of the nest "sharpens customer and market alignment, increases clarity and speed, simplifies operations and enables disciplined, business-specific investments to unlock long-term value." Obviously that's just business jargon word salad, and doesn't mean anything to me or you. Genuine Parts' global industrial business operates under the trademark "Motion" and produced around $9 billion in revenue across 2025.

Both companies saw around a 4% increase in sales across 2025, which tracks with parts industry trends as consumers move toward DIY auto repairs and independent garages instead of pricier dealerships and service centers.