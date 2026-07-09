O'Reilly Automotive Offers $10 Billion To Buy Napa, And There May Be A New Monopoly In Town
Specialty auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive has floated a $10 billion bid to purchase the Napa Auto Parts brand, among others, from Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. While consolidation seems to be the name of the game in retail these days, a merger between two of the largest auto parts sellers would likely mean less choice for consumers, higher prices, and fewer jobs. It also means a reduction in competition as both stores would carry the same brands, or the larger brand would simply consume the smaller.
Napa, founded in 1928, employs around 60,000 people at over 10,000 global locations, as compared to the younger O'Reilly which reports over 90,000 employees. Parent company Genuine Parts has been working with JP Morgan Chase & Co and Guggenheim Securities to separate its consumer auto parts business from its industrial-focused branch since February, with Napa and its associated house brands seeking new ownership. O'Reilly hasn't made an acquisition of any substance since purchasing CSK Auto Corp. (Checker, Schuck's and Kragen) in 2008 for around $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Genuine Parts CEO Will Stengel said in February that pushing the auto parts brands out of the nest "sharpens customer and market alignment, increases clarity and speed, simplifies operations and enables disciplined, business-specific investments to unlock long-term value." Obviously that's just business jargon word salad, and doesn't mean anything to me or you. Genuine Parts' global industrial business operates under the trademark "Motion" and produced around $9 billion in revenue across 2025.
Both companies saw around a 4% increase in sales across 2025, which tracks with parts industry trends as consumers move toward DIY auto repairs and independent garages instead of pricier dealerships and service centers.
Which is the best store?
Napa is unique in the automotive parts aftermarket as some of its stores operate as independent franchisees, while others are corporate stores. O'Reilly, by comparison, is entirely corporate owned stores. I typically like to shop at Napa more often to help support local small business owners instead of larger international corporate structures. Anecdotally, Napa's old-head staff tend to also be better versed in automotive repair, while your standard O'Reilly counter jockey is a twenty-something who wouldn't know what a distributor cap was if it was looking them right in the eye.
On the other hand, also anecdotally, this unfortunately means I face higher prices and dusty thinly-stocked shelves. Throwing an additional wrench in the works, a Napa/O'Reilly merger would potentially see these franchise locations cut loose, and potentially losing the local shop contracts that keep them afloat. With continued economic contraction among the American working class, I'd hate to see these small businesses kick the proverbial bucket.
Usually, when I'm buying parts from one of the big box chains, it's because I've messed up. Either I ordered the wrong thing and didn't notice until I was already elbows deep in a wrenching job, or I broke something and desperately need a replacement. This means I'm often running to the nearest AutoZone, O'Reilly, Napa, Pep Boys, or Advance Auto I can find with the part I need in stock. It's just the nature of the game, you know? That said, I think I'd be most upset to see Napa pushed off the playing board.
Is the bid serious?
Here's the thing, for right now the bid is just a bid. Technically speaking, Genuine Parts Co. hasn't offered Napa up for sale as of just yet. The announcement in February was that Napa and associated brands would be spun off into their own business unit. GPC reported $24.3 billion in revenues across 2025, and more than $15 billion of that was attributed to the automotive section of the business. Would a $10 billion buyout even be an enticing number for GPC to sell it off? This offer also opens up the potential for GPC to entertain larger offers from other potential suitors, as well, or simply say no and continue forward with the spin-off plan.
According to reporting from The Drive, There are about 1,800 O'Reilly stores within a mile of a Napa store. Of those, there are 600 locations without an Advance or AutoZone within a one-mile radius. This could (and should) be enough to force a Federal Trade Commission investigation into the merger, as anti-trust legislation is specifically written for these purposes.
Following the announcement GPC's stock ticker is up 6.36%, while the cost of a share of O'Reilly has fallen by some 8.47% in the same period. At these prices the market cap of GPC is just $17.31 billion, while O'Reilly has fallen to a value of just $70.49 billion. I guess that's just Napa know how.