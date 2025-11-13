NAPA Auto Parts Did A Free Clothing Line With Dickies And It Was So Cool It Instantly Sold Out Twice

The TradeWear collection is, objectively, a terrific marketing stunt. I like Dickies and wouldn't mind having one of the jackets. But NAPA is also committed to bringing more young people into the auto-tech profession. "The company...offers scholarships and access to tools, and partners with trade schools and government jobs programs nationwide," Automotive News reported.

And there's an urgent need for more people to become techs, as older folks are retiring and not being replaced, and as the industry moves from combustion engines to EVs. Fox Business ran down the dire situation last year, but amid the crisis, there is an encouraging statistic: almost 68,000 auto tech jobs could open up through 2033. We have already reported on 400,000 openings for techs in the U.S. NAPA's pitch is that if you do go into the profession, you'll likely be in high demand and may not be as burdened by debt as some of your friends who took the college route. And as someone who has collaborated with many mechanics and techs over the years, I can assure you that if you get good at it, you will be a deeply valued person in a country where there are plenty of cars to work on.