Whether you regularly get into the zone for know-how or only make a rare visit for a replacement part, your local auto parts store can be either salvation or a hopeless scrapheap for you and other car owners. Even within a major national chain, the state of a store's stock and working staff can differ vastly from location to location. While you might eventually find a great place, it's typically after an infuriating trial-and-error process.

What's your worst auto parts store experience? As someone who used to work in retail, the expertise and enthusiasm of the employees can make or break the visit to a store. Most people just want to walk in, get what they're looking for and head back out the door. If the shelves aren't properly stocked, the staff have no idea what you're talking about or the checkout lines are moving at a snail's pace, it's going to be a frustrating experience for everyone. It might make you regret choosing a particular store over somewhere else.