Illinois Decides Old People Don't Actually Need Mandatory Driving Tests To Renew Their Licenses Anymore

If data shows that drivers 75 and older crash at lower rates than younger demographics, how did they get a reputation for being such bad drivers? Part of the explanation probably has to do with the fact that stories in the news about older drivers crashing tend to be pretty dramatic. But Illinois' decision to focus on crash rates per 1,000 drivers could also be painting a rosier picture of just how safe elderly drivers are.

For example, the CDC prefers to look at crash deaths per 1,000 crashes, and when you run that data through the Analyzer 9000, the results show that when they do crash, the deadliest demographic is drivers who are at least 70 years old. That's a nationwide study, not an Illinois-specific one, so maybe old folks in Indiana are special? It sounds preposterous on its face, but dig into IDOT's report on 2024 crash statistics, and you'll find the overall fatal crash rate is 0.18, while Illinois drivers 75 and older have a below-average fatal crash rate of 0.13. That's also less than half the rate of 18- and 19-year-old drivers (0.27 and 0.29, respectively), and close to half what we see with drivers 30-34 (0.23).

The biggest issue when it comes to dealing with older drivers, however, continues to be that we've built the U.S. around cars, not people. Driving is an essential part of life in most cities in the U.S., and whether you're old, disabled, or just a bad driver, there aren't many other options. It's not some big secret, either. Bad drivers are encouraged to hold onto the keys far longer than they should, and every time someone tries to encourage cities to make a few changes that might improve life for non-drivers, they're relentlessly attacked as anti-America communists who hate freedom.

Regardless of what you think about Illinois changing its testing laws for older drivers, we can probably all agree that dangerous, unfit drivers shouldn't be on the road regardless of age. But if you also bristle at the suggestion that we make it easier to live a fulfilling life without a car, what's your alternative solution? Change nothing and hope the problem fixes itself?