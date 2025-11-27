Illinois Is Rolling Out Digital Driver's Licenses, But Cops Won't Accept Them Yet

This technology can help declutter your wallet and prevent you from losing your ID, but we've investigated how it can also potentially allow authorities to legally search through your phone. Illinois Senator Michael E. Hastings, who helped champion the law, says this won't be the case for Illinoisans. According to NBC Chicago, "The measure in Illinois explicitly prohibits law enforcement officers from searching through a phone's contents after viewing the mobile identification card, according to the legislation."

Weirdly, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says the mobile driver's licenses will not replace physical ones, but merely act as a companion. For now, the digital ID only acts as a way to show proof of age and proof of identity, but for now, law enforcement and other official uses will still require a physical form of identification. There's no explanation as to why the digital driver's license will not be recognized as an official form of identification for Illinoisan drivers, and there's no timeline provided for when or if digital Illinois driver's licenses will replace physical ones. According to NPR Illinois, "Under the law, residents will continue to be required to have physical IDs. Mobile ones can serve as identification, but businesses aren't required to accept them."

The development is being lauded as a game changer for Illinoisans, but that feels like an exaggeration given that businesses and law enforcement aren't required to accept them as a form of legal identification. It's a step toward convenience and increased privacy for bargoers and concert goers, though, since the digital ID can exclusively display a person's date of birth and no other personal information, but overall it seems like more of a half-step.