83 Year Old Faces Felony Charges After Causing A 7-Car Crash While Driving 60 MPH Over The Speed Limit

As much as we all wish it didn't happen, you can probably wrap your mind around an older driver momentarily mixing up the brake and the accelerator. It's happened plenty of times before, and since we live in the U.S., it will probably continue to happen. But you'd also think that if it did happen, they'd take their foot off the accelerator at some point before they hit 95 mph. And yet, Local 3 News reports that last Wednesday, an 83-year-old driver in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, hit 95 mph before causing a seven-car crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Maybe her floor mat got stuck. Maybe it didn't. But the official line from local authorities is still that she hit the gas in her Ford Explorer when she intended to hit the brakes. Local authorities aren't, however, writing this off as a simple mistake and have instead issued an arrest warrant for her. While they have yet to release her name, she has reportedly been charged with serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding 95 mph in a 35 mph zone, and following too closely.

As for the four people she sent to the hospital, two have reportedly been released, while the other two continue to need treatment. According to Georgia State Patrol, there are currently no updates on their progress. Considering the elderly driver plowed into several stopped cars at an incredibly high speed, we're just grateful that no one was killed. Once again, always wear your seatbelts, folks.