Unbearably Cute Fiat Topolino Sport (Probably) Has The World's Shortest Racing Stripes
We are unapologetic Fiat Topolino and Citroën Ami stans here at Jalopnik, whether it's butched-up in rugged Ami Buggy form or if it's the bougiest Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition. Naturally, when a new version of the pint-sized electric city car comes out — or electric quadricycle if you want to get technical — we get excited. Last week, alongside the announcement of the Multiplina, Fiat did just that with the debut of the new Topolino Sport, which is inspired by the Nuova 500 Sport of 1958. It amps up the Topolino's already cute retro styling with four new colors and three combinations of what we're assuming are the shortest racing stripes in the world.
You probably guessed this by now, but the Topolino Sport is only sporty in its name and in its looks; there is no extra power or any other performance enhancing updates made to the upright gumdrop-on-wheels. That means it makes do with the standard Topolino's 5.5-kWh battery and rear-mounted 8-horsepower electric motor, which makes it capable of a 28-mph top speed and a maximum range of 46 miles on a charge. Those are not especially impressive figures, but they're good enough for The Pope, who recently bought 20 Topolinos for Vatican City.
It's all about the vibes
This latest special edition of Fiat's' retro-tastic Topolino features other sporty touches like black headlight frames and mirror caps, matte black wheel covers, and of course those exceptionally brief go-faster stripes. Fiat says it's simple, playful, and iconic, and normally that kind of marketing-speak jargon feels exaggerated and asinine, but it really applies here. The four exterior combinations are white with red stripes, blue with white stripes, yellow with black stripes, and black with red stripes. Sadly the only interior addition is a carbon-look vinyl that covers the dash-top Dolcevita Box.
Topolino means "little mouse" in Italian, but this little mouse is dressed up in athletic attire. Just don't get too carried away trying to test out the Topolino Sport's sporting credentials, since we've all seen how that is likely to end up: rolling onto its side and skidding to a rather unceremonious halt in front of a crowd of horrified onlookers.
Fiat has announced that it is bringing the Topolino to the United States for the 2027 model year, though we don't yet know how much it will cost, or if any of the special editions will make their way across the Atlantic, too. All I know is that I am going to squeal with glee when I first see one on American roads.