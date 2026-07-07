Unbearably Cute Fiat Topolino Sport (Probably) Has The World's Shortest Racing Stripes

We are unapologetic Fiat Topolino and Citroën Ami stans here at Jalopnik, whether it's butched-up in rugged Ami Buggy form or if it's the bougiest Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition. Naturally, when a new version of the pint-sized electric city car comes out — or electric quadricycle if you want to get technical — we get excited. Last week, alongside the announcement of the Multiplina, Fiat did just that with the debut of the new Topolino Sport, which is inspired by the Nuova 500 Sport of 1958. It amps up the Topolino's already cute retro styling with four new colors and three combinations of what we're assuming are the shortest racing stripes in the world.

You probably guessed this by now, but the Topolino Sport is only sporty in its name and in its looks; there is no extra power or any other performance enhancing updates made to the upright gumdrop-on-wheels. That means it makes do with the standard Topolino's 5.5-kWh battery and rear-mounted 8-horsepower electric motor, which makes it capable of a 28-mph top speed and a maximum range of 46 miles on a charge. Those are not especially impressive figures, but they're good enough for The Pope, who recently bought 20 Topolinos for Vatican City.