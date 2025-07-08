Adorable Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition Is A Beachy Collab With A Swimwear Brand Founded By A 1970s F1 Photographer

The Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition has an array of achingly chic touches that make it special, the first and most obvious giveaway being the refined but decidedly nautical Marine Blue and white two-tone exterior color scheme. Inside, the coolest touch is the similarly two-toned Vilebrequin sea turtle pattern that adorns the Dolcevita Box, which is a dashtop cover that works to hide any goodies you'd like to keep hidden from prying eyes while enjoying a day on the Côte d'Azur.

The kickplates, seatbacks, and charge port cover are all adorned with Vilebrequin emblems, and buyers get a welcome kit that includes a Vilebrequin turtle keychain and a welcome letter signed by the CEO of Fiat and Stellantis Global, as well as the CEO of Vilebrequin. There's no additional power or range, so it should retain the platform's 46-mile electric range and 28-mph top speed, but if you went any farther or faster you wouldn't be seen by all the jealous onlookers.

Fiat

In lieu of floormats, the Vilebrequin edition has "nautically inspired teak detailing," which means it has faux wood floors that are reminiscent of the deck of a vintage yacht. It also has a built-in shower to hose down sandy feet before sullying that teak floor, and naturally there's a retractable cloth roof panel to let the Mediterranean sun in. There's even a tote bag holder on the passenger side that's perfect for your €220 Vilebrequin canvas beach bag.

Prices have yet to be announced, as does the number of special editions planned for the limited production run, but one thing is certain — the Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition is the perfect accessory for the bougie beachgoer.