Adorable Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition Is A Beachy Collab With A Swimwear Brand Founded By A 1970s F1 Photographer
We frequently lament the death of French cars in the U.S., but you know what's better than a French car? A French micro-EV that's been reskinned to look like a retro Italian car complete with stanchion ropes for doors, a built-in shower, and other thoughtful touches in collaboration with the French swimwear innovator Vilebrequin. Enter the Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition, a chic little electric beach babe that's purpose built for Beach Maxing, as long as you live in France or Italy. This is just the latest special edition take on Stellantis' diminutive city car, joining the ruggedized and ultra-cool Citroën Ami Buggy, among others.
If, like me, you don't keep up with the world of high fashion, Vilebrequin is a French designer swimwear brand that was founded in 1971 when Formula 1 reporter Fred Prysquel and his lover Yvette banded together to design baggy swim trunks, which were far from the short and fitted men's swimwear that was popular at the time. Vilebrequin is the French word for crankshaft, and the original brand logo was inspired by the design of a crankshaft. Fast forward to the year 2000 and Vilebrequin introduced its now-signature sea turtle logo and pattern designs, which are showcased on the Topolino Vilibrequin Edition's dash-mounted "Dolcevita Box."
What's included in this Collector's Edition
The Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition has an array of achingly chic touches that make it special, the first and most obvious giveaway being the refined but decidedly nautical Marine Blue and white two-tone exterior color scheme. Inside, the coolest touch is the similarly two-toned Vilebrequin sea turtle pattern that adorns the Dolcevita Box, which is a dashtop cover that works to hide any goodies you'd like to keep hidden from prying eyes while enjoying a day on the Côte d'Azur.
The kickplates, seatbacks, and charge port cover are all adorned with Vilebrequin emblems, and buyers get a welcome kit that includes a Vilebrequin turtle keychain and a welcome letter signed by the CEO of Fiat and Stellantis Global, as well as the CEO of Vilebrequin. There's no additional power or range, so it should retain the platform's 46-mile electric range and 28-mph top speed, but if you went any farther or faster you wouldn't be seen by all the jealous onlookers.
In lieu of floormats, the Vilebrequin edition has "nautically inspired teak detailing," which means it has faux wood floors that are reminiscent of the deck of a vintage yacht. It also has a built-in shower to hose down sandy feet before sullying that teak floor, and naturally there's a retractable cloth roof panel to let the Mediterranean sun in. There's even a tote bag holder on the passenger side that's perfect for your €220 Vilebrequin canvas beach bag.
Prices have yet to be announced, as does the number of special editions planned for the limited production run, but one thing is certain — the Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition is the perfect accessory for the bougie beachgoer.