How To Master Parallel Parking Using Your Backup Camera's Colored Lines

If you want to use your backup camera to parallel park more effectively, you'll want to line your car up exactly like you normally would, typically about a foot away from the car next to you and roughly mirror-to-mirror. Turn your steering wheel like normal, as well, and start backing up. Most rearview cameras show two different colored boxes, one that stays static and a second, dynamic one that moves around based on how you turn the wheel. Both can be helpful, but while parallel parking, you want to mainly depend on the dynamic one.

Once the corner created by the middle line inside that colored box touches the sidewalk, it's time to turn your steering wheel the other direction and continue reversing until your car is as straight as the space allows. Instead of guessing how much room you have and potentially making it harder on yourself than necessary, you can use the red line that marks the back of your car to get a much better idea of how close you are to the car behind you.

At that point, it's time to pull forward and make any adjustments to the position of your car, but you should be good to go. In some cars, you may even have a front-facing camera that can also give you a better idea of how much space remains ahead of you, too. Those dynamic lines can then be used to check to make sure your wheels are straight, or if you're parking on a hill, turned in the proper direction. And if your car has a surround-view camera system, that can be even more helpful, since you can use it to check to make sure there's enough space for your car before you even start trying to park.