How Long Are Direct TPMS Sensors Meant To Last (And Can You Replace Them Yourself)?

The sensors for your vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) can last longer than a set of tires. The sensors have embedded long-life batteries that can power the unit for 5 to 10 years, but there's a catch: when those non-replaceable batteries, replacing the sensors is the only option. It's not necessary to swap the TPMS sensors when replacing tires, but it's definitely worth considering if the vehicle is five to 10 years old or older.

The lifespan of TPMS batteries will depend on battery type, temperature exposure, installation quality, and vehicle usage. TPMS sensors on stored vehicles could have a longer service life than those in daily-driven cars. Why? The sensors will enter sleep mode when the vehicle is not moving, hence preserving battery life. Meanwhile, vehicles exposed to extreme heat or cold may need new TPMS sensors sooner than the expected 5- to 10-year lifespan, since batteries can degrade faster in hotter climates and fail sooner in freezing weather.

And when they fail, replacing them won't be cheap. Direct TPMS sensors, the type where the sensors are on the tire valve or inside the wheel, cost roughly $70 to $150 each, with labor costing $50 to $100 per tire. You can expect to pay more for newer car models or premium luxury vehicles. It's not that hard to swap the old sensors for new ones, and you can definitely replace them yourself if you have the right DIY knowledge and tools.