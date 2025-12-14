Should You Replace TPMS Sensors When You Replace Tires?

A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an auto component that helps keep you informed when tire pressure drops or rises to unsafe levels. The system works by comparing each tire to a programmed pressure threshold, and when the reading falls below that limit (usually around 25% under spec, according to NHTSA guidelines), the warning light pops on.

A TPMS warning isn't automatically a sign of sensor failure. In fact, most TPMS lights turn off as soon as all four tires (plus the spare, if monitored) are inflated to the recommended psi. A more reliable sign of a bad sensor is when the light stays on despite correct pressure. However, some cars require a relearn procedure to reset the TPMS warning light after the sensors are changed or the tires are rotated, and certain vehicle brands need a specialized activation tool to complete the relearn process.

So, should you replace TPMS sensors when installing new tires? The short answer is no, not unless one is actually failing. Tire replacement alone is not a reason to replace sensors, and there's no benefit to swapping out a set of functional units. What should be replaced are any broken sensors or those with dead batteries. And even then, only change the individual damaged sensors, not the whole set. A reputable shop will check each sensor's pressure reading and battery status during a tire repair or tire change.