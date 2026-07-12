How Many Sherman Tanks Were Built (And Why They're So Rare Today)

The most obvious account for lost Shermans would be the thousands that were destroyed in combat. There is no single authoritative figure for total losses, but enthusiasts on forums suggest known losses on the U.S. side sit between 4,300 and 4,400, whereas 2,712 is an often quoted figure for British losses, placing the total at around 7,100. That's without taking into account any that may have been lost on the French side. That still leaves us with north of 40,000 tanks, so where have they gone in the last 80 years?

As undignifying an end as it may be, many Sherman tanks seem to have simply been scrapped after the war – often for a fraction of what building them just a year or two prior would have cost. Many were also gifted to other nations, and as covered, some of those (such as the 92 in Israel) are accounted for by enthusiasts in the current total count. Despite many being scrapped and given away, and the U.S. Armed Forces keeping the best for themselves, there were still plenty going without a home.

To answer that problem, the U.S. government decided to sell them for civilian use. For those wondering, owning a military tank is legal in all 50 states, so the idea isn't as crazy as it might seem. With turrets removed, these Sherman tanks found homes within the construction, mining, and agricultural sectors, and one was even sold on to a college fraternity that claimed they had a valid reason for buying one, but chose not to disclose it at the time, as reported in the Reading Eagle on December 22, 1957.