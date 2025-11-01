Owning A Military Tank Is Legal In All 50 States (But It Will Cost You)

If you've ever seen James Garner's movie "Tank" (unlikely; it's not great), you might have thought that it was just Hollywood straining credulity again. Surely, even a former U.S. Army command sergeant major couldn't drive around an old M4 Sherman tank on the streets, even if it's just for parades, right? (Still, though, which would terrify you more: a Nissan Altima tailgating you or a Sherman? Be honest.)

Well, just as there's a non-zero chance of getting wounded by an exploding toilet, you may, depending on your neighbors' income level and brazenness (not to mention homeowners' association rules), see a running, working tank getting a hose wash. Lest you believe this is something that could only happen in the wild west of Florida or the "don't mess with Texas" state of, uh, Texas, nope. You can get a tank in all 50 states. You think exotic car owners with Montana plates get the side-eye? Tell people you just bought an M26 Pershing with a 90 mm main gun.

As you probably guessed, tanks are expensive. In 2020, a 1972 Alvis Sabre sold on Bring a Trailer for $55,000 (yes, Bring a Trailer sells tanks), and that's a stupendous bargain compared to pretty much every other tank sold on the site. A Soviet T-54 Main Battle Tank sold this year for $221,207, and a 1943 M4A1 Grizzly variant of the Sherman didn't meet reserve at $480,000.

But the tank's purchase price isn't the only financial (or legal) obstacle to tank ownership. You may have to have to get rubber tracks to prevent tearing up asphalt, among other modifications (we'll elaborate), and a Form SF-97 to title the tank. Even after all that, you'll still need to check with local law enforcement about using it on public roads.