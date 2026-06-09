Chrysler's A57 Multibank Engine Bolted Five Inline-Sixes Together For The Sherman Tank

There have been some truly funky engine designs in the internal combustion engine's long history. One of the more common methods of creating oddball engines is simple: Smoosh a couple of them together, like with the Maserati Tipo V4 Sport back in 1929. However, many unusual engine designs came out of necessity during wartime, when engineers had to get creative with what they had in order to build something quick enough to support the war effort. One such example was Chrysler's A57 Multibank engine, which was actually five inline-six engines put together.

Just as the United States was entering World War II in 1941, there was a need for engines to power the Sherman M4 tank. 40-ton tanks aren't exactly easy to move around, so a variety of different engines were used, including both gasoline and diesel engines — and even some from aircraft. Then there was Chrysler's A57 Multibank engine, which was more like a radial engine made using five L-head straight-sixes arranged in a star pattern. This allowed their individual crankshafts to turn a common central gear. It was an odd thing, but it worked.