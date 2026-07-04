What It Actually Means When A Car Has A Low Drag Coefficient

You may not know this, but a J40 Toyota Land Cruiser is less aerodynamic than a loaf of bread. Meanwhile, cars that you might assume to be fairly aero-efficient, like the wedge-shaped Lamborghini Countach or the original Volkswagen Beetle, happen to be less aerodynamic than a Tesla Model X. Looking at their drag coefficients (abbreviated as Cd) — a number that tells you how efficiently an object moves through a fluid medium — we can see why that's the case. Cd describes the influence of an object's shape on its aerodynamic drag. Objects with a lower Cd have more aerodynamic efficiency, allowing them to cut through the air better than objects with higher Cd numbers.

As Jason Camissa explains in one of Hagerty's Know it All episodes, a lower Cd number tricks the air into thinking it's passing over a smaller object. You can see how it influences the car's drag force (Fd) — how much resistance the car is being put under — in the equation Fd = ½ × ρ × v² × Cd × A. This force is influenced by squared velocity (v), the density of the medium (ρ), the drag coefficient (Cd), and the object's frontal area (A). All else being equal, as the frontal area increases, so does the drag force acting on the object.

The vehicle's shape (and by extension, its Cd) creates a meaningful difference between its actual frontal area and its effective frontal area. As Jason proceeds to explain, a Cd of 1.0 means the air sees the same thing as we do. Ergo, the actual and effective frontal areas are the same. But when the Cd is 0.25, for example, the effective frontal area becomes a quarter of the actual frontal area, effectively making the air act like it's going over a smaller object.