At $9,450, Would You Be Proud To Own This 1987 Toyota Cressida?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Toyota claims it offers "Pride of Ownership." Whatever that actually means, it's got to be better than shame of ownership or buyer's remorse. Let's decide if this classic Cressida is priced with dignity.

Commitment is a plus when describing an actor performing a challenging role or a dear loved one willing to put up with your baloney. Oh, and that's not an indictment of you; I have a lot of baloney myself. Commitment can be seen as a pejorative when the subject is mobile phone contracts or when the judge tells you you need to go away for a while after you've been caught running naked in the streets. Yeah, don't ask.

Mercedes made a major commitment to the R107 line of roadsters, designing the cars in the late 1960s and keeping them in production with only minor updates and ever-larger engines for nearly two decades. The 1987 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL we looked at yesterday arrived near the end of that run but still retained all the charm and, could we say, commitment to the theme of the first editions. At $9,900, a number of you were eager to commit to the car's value, a fact reflected in the 53% "Nice Price" win the Benz enjoyed.