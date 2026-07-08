I Think Donald Trump Is Giving Actual Communism A Try With Government Run 'Freedom Fuel' Gas Stations

The thing is, those savings are only possible because of our friend communism. At least, I think that's the case. It's not as if whoever is supplying gas to the 25 Freedom Fuel stations in the greater Philadelphia area (no idea why they're all in and around Philly) somehow found cheaper oil prices.

A White House spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the Freedom Fuel Network is actually a private company and not a government program. They noted that the company wasn't purchasing gas at a discount and the administration wasn't actually providing funding. The spokesperson said the business is simply making gas more affordable. I, uh, don't believe them, because the numbers just aren't there, as the Inquirer explains:

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, crunched the numbers and said there was no profitable way for Freedom Fuel stations to sell gas so cheaply. "Stations selling at this price, it's not sustainable," De Haan said. "Generally, when losses happen, somebody's got to pay for it."

In a Truth Social post, Trump said a "very smart retailer" was "stepping up" to offer discounts at the pump, but surely they wouldn't offer discounts to the point they'd go out of business, right? And wouldn't this "very smart retailer" just make gas cheaper at their own branded gas station? What's the point of being the anonymous gas hero? Well, my gut is probably correct, because a report from FOX56 WOLF in Scranton, Pennsylvania, says Freedom Fuel isn't a single chain of company-owned gas stations. Rather, it's "a network of independently owned stations that have adopted the Freedom Fuel name while continuing to operate under local ownership."

Not much information can be gleaned from the Freedom Fuel website, either, and the only things on it seem to be a list of locations — 20 in Pennsylvania and five in New Jersey — and a "Contact Us" form. There are also a few AI-generated images, but that's sort of par for the course.