Ruf Is Betting Everything On A New 1,000-HP Twin-Turbo Flat-Eight

Forget the hybrid systems and electric turbos that other hypercar builders need to get their cars over the four-figure horsepower mark, all the Pfaffenhausen folks need to make big power is an old-school eight-cylinder engine and a pair of gigantic turbochargers. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ruf announced that not only is it making a new flat-eight engine with over 1,000 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, it will actually let you row your own with this new motor. That's right, it's mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The prototype engine is currently sitting in the middle of an elongated Ruf CTR3 chassis (dubbed Erprober or "The Tester"), though it will almost certainly be the beating heart of Ruf's next hypercar. In keeping with tradition, the car will hopefully be called CTR4, and it'll aim to up the ante on Ruf's top-speed legacy. Is it possible Ruf is aiming for the big 300-mph mark? Erprober will enter the Supercar Run up the Goodwood hillclimb with legendary racer Tanner Foust in the driver's seat. If you're going to Goodwood, you'll get to hear this big boxer eight belt out its baritone, and for that I'm jealous. Said Alois Ruf in the press release:

There are moments in a company's history that define the future. For RUF, the Boxer 8 is one of those moments. A boxer-eight has never been part of our story, or anyone else's in this form, so we decided to write a new chapter in automotive history. We look forward to letting the engine speak for itself at Goodwood.

Exact specifications of the engine's internals haven't been released, but at a glance it certainly looks to be designed around Porsche's Mezger engine, like the one found in my 996-generation 911 Turbo, with two additional cylinders added. If that proves to be the case, this engine should be capable of Ruf's claimed power levels and then some, with the baked-in reliability to cover a million miles.