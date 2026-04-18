How Body-In-White 911s Birthed The Seven-Figure Porsche Restomod

The word restomod is a mashup of restoration and modification. The idea is to teach old cars new tricks, imbuing them with modern features and reliability, while preserving their vintage style and vibe. Restomods are not replicas. Original factory specs are largely tossed out the window in favor of new, custom interpretations, using original bodies and bones. By that standard, Alois Ruf, Jr., isn't really a restomodder. But the modern world of Porsche restomods might not be what it is without him.

By 1987, when Herr Ruf placed his dreams in the body-in-white shell of a contemporary Porsche 911, he had over a decade of Porsche 930 Turbo tuning wizardry under his belt, and decades of automotive passion in his blood. RUF Automobile was founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf, Sr., and the company was recognized as a bona fide manufacturer in 1981 — meaning RUFs would have their own VIN codes. This would be critical to RUF's later success.

When making that jump from tuner to builder, starting with a body-in-white (BiW) gives you a head start. It's a blank slate, a tried-and-tested skeleton, a safe and rigid monocoque or frame structure, factory-designed and -built, waiting for an engine, brakes, and other assorted components chosen to suit their own needs, wants, or visions. Alois's vision was to build a better Porsche 911, starting with BiWs, purchased from a dealer like any other part. With the 1987 RUF CTR, he not only succeeded, but cleared a path for others to take the Porsche restomod scene to new heights.