I Miss The BMW That Was Daring Enough To Stuff A V8 In Its Z4 GT3 Race Car

An argument could be made that BMW's E89-generation Z4 GT3 car was perhaps the greatest FIA GT3-classed car in the history of the series. Everything since has become too fast and complicated, and everything before was largely production-based. This was the real sweet spot, a factory-built hot-rod race car made by shoving the E92 M3's monster S65 4.4-liter V8 under the hood of the poked, prodded, and stretched two-seater sports car. It looked incredible, won often, and sounded like a band of hell's own demons playing a gorgeous melody. What's not to love about that?

The FIA GT3 rule set used to be a lovely short thing with very few exploits and loopholes. Unfortunately a couple decades of rules lawyering and each manufacturer pushing the envelope has led to the modern field looking like a slew of vaguely-car-shaped prototypes that are too fast, too expensive, and too complicated for a pro-am lawyer or dentist to step into. But between 2010 and 2015 BMW built the weirdest little race car, and it's still my favorite. At the time a new Z4 GT3 was $405,000, while BMW's current GT3 class competitor, the infinitely boring M4 GT3, will run you just about $700,000.

There's something to be said about a small, lightweight package carrying a big honkin' V8. It's very American, very Carroll Shelby, but it's been perfected by the Germans. This car weighs about 2,600 pounds in race-ready trim, and packs 515 horsepower under the hood. BMW campaigned this car in every GT3-legal class in the world, taking wins in the American Le Mans Series (in GT2 specification), Japan's Super GT, and 24 Hour endurance races in Dubai, Belgium, and more. Heck, two of these decade-plus old machines are going to be competing at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring later this year.