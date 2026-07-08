F1's Macarena Wings Under FIA Scrutiny After Verstappen's High-Speed Crashes

Formula 1 has always been a haven for eccentric engineering, but this season's ingenious solution may have finally caught the ire of the championship's rulemakers. The FIA is now investigating the macarena rear wings used by Ferrari and Red Bull. The flipping flap's failure to close completely was the cause of Max Verstappen's crashes over back-to-back race weekends in Austria and Britain. The sport's governing body will determine if the concept itself is safe or if it's an issue specific to Red Bull's implementation.

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To get you up to speed, F1 ditched its situational Drag Reduction System for a much more extensive implementation of active aerodynamics this season. Seeing an opportunity, Ferrari used practice sessions to test a rear wing flap that rotates open 225 degrees into place. With the wing upside down, it cuts drag more significantly than its rivals and can even generate lift. Ferrari's macarena wing made its competitive debut at May's Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull introduced its macarena wing at the same race without publicly testing it. Apparently, champions test in production.