Everything OceanGate Did To Doom Titan Submersible Outlined In 335-Page Coast Guard Report

Somehow, it's only been two years since the Titan submersible imploded, killing everyone on board, even though it feels like it happened a lifetime ago. Since then, we've learned all sorts of things about what a terrible idea it was, but if you want to learn even more about everything that went wrong with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's doomed plan, the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation has just released a new 335-page Report of Investigation outlining its findings over the last two years. And wouldn't you know, the Coast Guard concluded this disaster was entirely preventable.

According to the Coast Guard, "the primary contributing factors were OceanGate's inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan." That sure sounds like a polite way of saying Rush did everything wrong, and five people paid the ultimate price for it. Then again, considering all the reporting that's come out since June 2023, that shouldn't be much of a surprise. It wasn't just that the Titan had a bad design that was destined to fail, though. The Coast Guard also blames "a toxic workplace culture at OceanGate," as well as insufficient national and international regulation of submersibles and a flawed whistleblower process.

In the report, the MBI recommends making some major changes to the ways Oceanographic Research Vessels are allowed to operate, increasing domestic and international regulations, including requiring all U.S. submersibles to obtain Coast Guard documentation, and increasing staffing levels to provide inspections and oversight on the development of any new submersibles.

"This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable," Jason Neubauer, Titan MBI chair, said in a statement. "The two-year investigation has identified multiple contributing factors that led to this tragedy, providing valuable lessons learned to prevent a future occurrence. There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework. I am optimistic the ROI's findings and recommendations will help improve awareness of the risks and the importance of proper oversight while still providing a pathway for innovation."