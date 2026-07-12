Why MSRP Actually Means You Have Room To Negotiate

Sometimes you can't believe how we got here. And by here, we mean to a moment in time, when the entire informational ecosystem lies at your fingertips, and we even have artificial intelligence — and a law from 1958 is somehow still telling us how much a new car is supposed to cost. See, the reason we have a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on cars, and not, say, a giant sticker price on a box of cereal, is that cereal manufacturers haven't been classed as unscrupulous.

Sellers of deliciously addictive cookie-flavored treats? Sure. Nefarious as hell. But car manufacturers and dealers were singled out by Congress in the mid-1950s, when an Oklahoma Democrat (we know, times sure have changed), Senator Almer Stillwell Monroney, spearheaded legislation called the Automobile Information Disclosure Act of 1958.

Thereafter, that window sticker was dubbed a "Monroney." In accordance with federal law, they are still used today and are affixed to either the windshield or a side window of the car. They include crucial details, namely, and most importantly, the MSRP. The letter S in that acronym stands for "suggested," and, by law, it is the amount the manufacturer suggests the car should sell for. But MSRP includes padding for the dealer, i.e., their profit. They pay a dealer invoice price, and when you shop, you're trying to squirm below the MSRP and above their invoice price. Squirming is the trick. And it's why we just love car dealers, right?