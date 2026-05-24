Does Selling A Car At Dealer Invoice Mean The Salesperson Makes Nothing?

Getting a new car with invoice pricing may indeed be a good deal, but that amount often doesn't reflect the dealer's actual cost for the vehicle. My initial reaction to these invoice deals when I first started selling cars was frustration, because they reduced the dealership's front-end profit, on which some of my pay was based. At least I walked away with a minimum commission for my efforts, which is how many car salesperson positions are structured.

However, I came to appreciate the money I also made from back-end profits tied to financing and add-ons (warranties and protection plans). So, an at-invoice deal isn't necessarily a bad thing for the salesperson; it just depends on how the dealer structures their compensation.

Buyers should also recognize that automakers throw all sorts of money at dealers, further reducing a car's true cost. I'll explain how holdback, marketing support, and other incentives affect the calculation. Dealer fees, which can be fake or legit, can also be involved. You may not get a better deal by knowing things, but at least you'll have an understanding of what happens behind the desk.