Here's How Much A Ford Mustang Mach-E Depreciates After 5 Years

The Blue Oval brand disrupted the electric vehicle (EV) industry when it first launched the Mustang Mach-E as a 2021 model year. Fans of the brand found it to be more than just a touch controversial, using one of Ford's most iconic nameplates on an all-electric crossover, but as time progressed, the Mach-E proved to be a successful and welcome addition to the brand's diverse lineup.

Before long, the Mustang Mach-E started outselling the gas-powered Mustang, a trend that has continued throughout the Mach-E's production run. It's not hard to see why either — with a current starting price of $37,995 (excluding a $1,995 destination and delivery fee), the 2025 Mach-E is attractively priced and affordable for many. But while a sub-$40,000 EV is well within the realms of affordability for many Americans, some of us still prefer to save a bit of money by shopping on the used market.

If a Mach-E appeals but writing a $40,000 check doesn't, perhaps one of the earlier 2021 models will be of interest. As the Mach-E approaches five years old, these earlier models have depreciated quite significantly. According to data collected from CarEdge, a five-year-old Mustang Mach-E will have lost 57% of its original value, based on an average of 13,500 miles per year and providing it's still in good condition. What this means, based on the 2021 Mach-E's starting price of $43,995, is that you should be able to pick up a 2021 Mach-E with 67,500 miles in good condition for just under $19,000. The Kelley Blue Book fair purchase price is a little north of this at $22,970, but it still demonstrates a significant hit in value over the last five years.