Long Before Chrysler's Hot Rod Jeeps, AMC Stuffed V8s In CJs, Wagoneers, And More

The 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 5.9 — designed and produced during the brand's Chrysler years — rewrote the rulebook for SUV performance. By plunking a potent 5.9-liter V8 under the Jeep flagship's hood, Chrysler created what was at the time the quickest SUV ever tested by MotorTrend, with a 0-60 mark of 6.8 seconds.

It set the template for hi-po successors like the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that debuted as the quickest and most powerful production SUV ever tested by anyone — at least according to Jeep. The Trackhawk showed off a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 capable of 707 horsepower, 645 pound-feet of torque, a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 180 mph.

That said, those were hardly the first Jeeps to offer V8 motivation. For example, before the 5.9-liter Magnum V8 from the 1998 Grand Cherokee Limited, Jeep had supplied models with a 5.2-liter Magnum V8 and a 4.7-liter PowerTech with the same configuration. And before that, when it was part of Kaiser Jeep International, the brand had leveraged some earlier ties with Buick to source a V8 from the same brand. The Dauntless V8, displacing 350 cubic inches/5.7 liters, could be found in 1968-'71 Gladiators and Wagoneers. There, it made 230 hp and 350 lb-ft.

It was in between Kaiser and Chrysler that AMC got in on the action. That automaker introduced some of the world's most popular Jeeps during its 17-year ownership run — and offered a quartet of V8 engines over the years to move them.