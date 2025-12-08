Jeep's AMC History: Every Model Made Before Chrysler Took Over

Jeep's origins famously date to the Second World War. In July 1941, just five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Willys-Overland Motor Company won a contract to build the Willys MB for the U.S. military. Ironically, for such a famously tough series of vehicles, the history of Jeep's corporate owners since has been a litany of weak companies bought out by other corporations.

Willys-Overland, which trademarked the name "Jeep" in 1950, struggled in its limited niche. The Kaiser-Frazer company bought Willys-Overland in 1953, renaming it Kaiser Jeep a decade later. Kaiser Jeep, in turn, was sold to American Motors Corporation (AMC) in 1970. AMC owned Jeep until 1987, when Chrysler acquired the struggling AMC company. Despite AMC's financial woes, its tenure as Jeep's owner saw Jeep become a mainstream manufacturer.

AMC inherited several utility and pickup truck models from Kaiser Jeep. Even though AMC was one of America's also-ran carmakers, it had the resources to supply V8 engines, new models, and the Quadra-Trac 4x4 system, introduced in 1972, just in time for the surge in popularity of 4x4 vehicles. AMC's ownership may have saved one of the industry's iconic brands.