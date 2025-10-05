How Reliable Are New Buicks? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Buick was on a roll through the first half of 2025, when sales jumped 29% — no other mainstream brand did better. It's not just a matter of old customers re-turning to the brand, as GM says 74% of the company's first-half sales went to first-time Buick buyers. Customers can also take heart from the fact that, even though tariffs may start dashing Buick's hopes and dreams, the brand has no current plans to raise prices.

There's even good news from Consumer Reports, at least relatively speaking. Now, overall, CR ranks Buick in ninth place among mainstream brands for 2025 and 17th compared to the industry as a whole. But zeroing in on today's topic, CR went on to report that Buick also puts up surprisingly high numbers when it comes to new car reliability ratings.

In fact, Buick was literally the number one U.S. auto brand in CR's recent ranking of average predicted reliability. It was essentially the top domestic brand in CR's overall ranking, too. The only U.S. brand ranked higher was, ironically, Chrysler – Chrysler insists it's still a car company, despite only selling a couple of versions of a single minivan.

Buick's individual models also had their share of positive results, with the Envista, Envision, and Enclave all earning CR's badge of recommendation. Only the Encore GX subcompact SUV missed the cut.